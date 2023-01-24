Do You Suffer From Back Pain In Winters? Try These 5 Yoga Asanas

Winter season can be a tough time for those suffering from back pain. Cold weather and less sunlight usually make it difficult to stay active or motivated to exercise. However, yoga is one of the methods to help reduce lower back pain, especially among adults. It is a practice that is perfect for maintaining back strength, easing back pain, and improving flexibility. Yoga includes a series of poses, also known as postures, that help to stretch and strengthen the muscles.

Here are a few yoga poses to help alleviate back pain during the winter:

Advertisement

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjariasana): Place your hands and wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Take a deep breath (inhale) and arch your back, then lift your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. Following that exhale and curve your spine, bringing your chin to your chest and your tailbone towards your knees. Remember to focus on your breath and the movement of your spine. Repeat this posture for a few minutes.

2. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Lie down flat on your stomach. Place your palms under your shoulders and elbows close to the sides of your body. As you inhale, slowly lift your chest off the floor. Try and keep your pelvis/hip on the floor. Then broaden out your shoulder and lift up the chest forward. Slowly bring your torso down. This will improve spinal posture and alignment.

Also Read: Sushi Can Be Enjoyed In Jain, Vegetarian, And Vegan Options Too: Harry Hakuei Kosato

Advertisement

3. Twisted Cobra Pose (Tiryaka Bhujangasana): Lie down on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders and keep your elbows close to your sides. Inhale (take a deep breath) and put pressure on your hands to lift your chest off the ground. While doing this pose, focus on your breath and the stretch in your back.

4. Downward-Facing Dog: Place your knees under your hips and hands under your wrist. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, then straighten your arms and legs to form an inverted V shape. Hold this posture for a few minutes and focus on your breath and the stretch in your back and legs.

Advertisement

5. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana): Lie down on your stomach with your hands alongside your torso. Fold your legs and take your hands back to hold your ankles. Then inhale and lift your upper body and lower body off the floor. Gently lift your chin upwards looking up to the sky. As you exhale, release yourself from the pose and relax for a few breaths.

It is important that you listen to your body and do what makes you feel comfortable.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here