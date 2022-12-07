Doctor Reveals Two Food Items That ‘Destroy’ Our Immune System

A well-balanced diet plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of one’s body. While a nutrient-rich diet will strengthen your immune system, a nutrient-deficient diet will impair it. Recently, doctor and health expert Nick Zyrowski revealed two food items that “destroy" one’s immune system. And those food items are – sugar and vegetable oils.

Although sugar and vegetable oils are two of the commonly used ingredients in the kitchen, their consumption can be detrimental to one’s health. Dr. Nick shared his viewpoints on the same in an Instagram reel. According to him, Soy, Corn, Canola, Safflower, Sunflower and Peanut oils can be worse than sugar for one’s immune system.

In the caption of his Instagram post, he revealed that instead of these oils, which can severely weaken the immune system, people should switch to avocado, olive and coconut oil. Dr. Nick also feels that sugar is more difficult to avoid in comparison to vegetable oils. But, one should refrain from consuming it for improving their immunity.

He also added, “Many health foods are loaded with bad fats that claim they are healthy, natural, and good for you. Two things can be true at once. These fats can be organic and natural, found in a ‘trusted brand’ and still be wildly unhealthy."

Social media users appreciated the noble gesture by the doctor. In the comments section of his post, one user brought to everyone’s attention, “Just watch out that a large amount olive oil is not as sold. It is diluted with low grade olive oil or, in some cases much worse, diluted with a seed oil. Olive oil is expensive and there is sadly a big market for dishonest product."

Another asked Dr. Nick whether he could go for pure ghee or not. In his response, the doctor confirmed that ghee is completely healthy to consume. A third user noted, “10000000% correct. Vegetable oil is worse than cigarettes."

