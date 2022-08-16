Does Alcohol Consumption Control Cholesterol Levels? What We Know

To control cholesterol levels, one tries different ways and follows many tips and tricks. While many change their diet, there are also a few who try to keep themselves fit and active to control their cholesterol levels. There are also many speculations and rumours about controlling cholesterol levels. One such assumption is that drinking alcohol can control cholesterol levels.

According to the Healthline report, it is difficult to understand the connection between alcohol and cholesterol. Consuming alcohol in small quantities is not very harmful, however, excessive intake increases the risk of cancer, liver disease and heart diseases.

It has been revealed in various studies that taking alcohol in small quantities improves good cholesterol and keeps bad cholesterol under control. However, one should keep in mind their cholesterol levels and the amount of alcohol they are consuming. Alcohol should not be used as a medicine.

Advertisement

Excessive alcohol increases the risk of heart-related diseases and is also dangerous for the heart and health. It can cause many problems like bad cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure. Alcohol consumption can accumulate fat on the waist, which increases the risk of various diseases. Therefore, try not to consume alcohol.

How to control cholesterol:

Incorporate fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, walnut and flax seeds in your diet.

Do brisk walking, cycling, running or any physical activity to keep yourself active every day.

Quit smoking if you want to control your cholesterol levels.

Keep your weight under control as obesity can also affect cholesterol.

Alcohol should be avoided to prevent several diseases, especially the ones related to the heart. Cholesterol levels should be kept in place by changing your lifestyle and incorporating healthy habits. One should stay away from alcohol and smoking to maintain health.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here