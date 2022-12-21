Does Chewing Gum Really Harm Your Health? Let's Find Out

Chewing gums have been available in the markets for many years now. It brings back memories of our childhood, as it was a time when we used to love chewing these gums of different flavours. But did you know that chewing gum is often deemed unhealthy? But they can prove to be beneficial to one’s health as well.

Chewing gum is a soft substance designed specifically for chewing. There are many advantages to chewing gum, in addition to its disadvantages. Take a glance below to know more.

What are the advantages of chewing gum?

Chewing gum occasionally poses no significant health risks, especially if you maintain good oral hygiene. It eliminates the issue of dry mouth. Not only that, but it also has some extra benefits, which are as follows:

Burn calories: It is believed that chewing gum aids in burning calories, which eventually assists in weight loss.

Improves Memory- Chewing gum increases blood flow to the brain, which improves memory. Aside from that, it can provide stress relief.

Fight drowsiness- If you are tired, chewing gum can help you stay alert.

Nausea Relief - It is also effective in alleviating motion sickness, as well as morning sickness during pregnancy.

What are the disadvantages of chewing gum?

Chewing gum that contains sugar, according to WebMD, can cause tooth damage. Sugar-rich chewing gum is bad for one’s health. The following are some of the side effects of consuming it:

Chewing gum can promote bacterial growth in the mouth.

Tooth enamel can deteriorate.

Dental work may be harmed.

Gastrointestinal problems can occur.

