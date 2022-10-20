Does Excess Intake of Coffee Lead to PCOS? What We Know

Our day doesn’t begin without our morning coffee, does it? However, despite its benefits, excess consumption of coffee also harms our health. It can also contribute to developing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common condition that affects hormones, causing irregular menstrual periods, excess hair, acne and infertility.

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar told The Indian Express that the caffeine content in coffee reduces insulin sensitivity and raises blood glucose levels, which is bad for PCOS. It is also a known fact that caffeine is one of the ingredients that affect the central nervous system and metabolic systems of the body.

According to Medicinenet.com, the consumption of coffee has shown a significant rise in estrogen hormone levels during the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle. However, studies by European food safety and WHO recommend that consumption of caffeine be limited below 200mg per day for women trying to conceive and pregnant women.

What are the other food items that one should avoid if diagnosed with PCOS?

Processed Food

Try to avoid processed and refined foods such as white flour, sugar, bread and pasta. Instead, try to consume whole gluten-free grains like oatmeal, brown rice, millet, amaranth and quinoa.

Alcohol

According to bebodywise, some doctors may ask you to completely avoid alcohol if you have PCOS. Alcohol consumption can increase the levels of testosterone hormones and also disturb hormones and also disturb hormones required for ovulation.

Sugary beverages

Soda, fizzy drinks and energy drinks have high sugar levels. It increases the release of insulin and affects the level of testosterone. It also leads to bloating and weight gain.

Fried foods

We all love fried bites and fast food cooked in oil. Eating unhealthy fats can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

