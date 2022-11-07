Does High Blood Pressure Lead To Heart Attack? All You Need To Know

People who have hypertension are more likely to develop heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). High blood pressure causes artery wall damage. The damage can make the arteries more prone to plaque buildup, which can lead to a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the blockage occurs near the brain or heart, it can result in a stroke or heart attack. As per CDC, 7 out of 10 people who have their first heart attack and 8 out of 10 people who have their first stroke have high blood pressure.

Relation between high blood pressure and heart attack:

Advertisement

High blood pressure causes plaque, a buildup of fat, cholesterol, and other substances to form in the coronary arteries that serve the heart, causing them to narrow over time. This gradual process is known as atherosclerosis.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Blood clots are more likely to form as arteries harden with plaque. The flow of blood through the heart muscle is interrupted when an artery becomes blocked due to plaque buildup or a blood clot, depriving the muscle of oxygen and nutrients. A heart attack is caused by the damage or death of a portion of the heart muscle.

Steps to control high blood pressure:

Reduce your stress

Long-term emotional stress may contribute to hypertension. More research is needed to determine whether stress reduction techniques can lower blood pressure.

Stop smoking

Cigarette smoking raises blood pressure. Quitting smoking lowers blood pressure. It can also lower the risk of heart disease and improve overall health, potentially resulting in longer life.

Maintain a healthy diet

A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products, as well as low in saturated fat and cholesterol, can reduce high blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg.

Advertisement

Steps to control heart attack:

Good quality sleep

Obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes, and depression are all increased in people who do not get enough sleep. The majority of adults require at least seven hours of sleep per night. Make getting enough sleep a priority in your life.

Consume a heart-healthy diet

A nutritious diet can help protect the heart, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. A heart-healthy diet includes fruits and vegetables, other legumes or beans, fish and lean meats, dairy products, and complete grains.

Advertisement

Manage stress

Some people cope with stress in unhealthy ways, such as bingeing, drinking, or smoking. Finding alternative stress-management methods, such as physical activity, relaxation exercises, or meditation, can benefit your health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here