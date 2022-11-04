Does Nectarine Help Prevent Cancer? Know Its Health Benefits

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death around the world. According to the World Health Organisation, the chronic condition accounted for over 10 million deaths in 2020. Among others, breast cancer and lung cancer affects the majority of people.

However, adding a few healthy foods to your diet may prove to be effective in preventing cancer. And, nectarine is one such fruit that can help with cancer prevention. Nectarine is scientifically known as Prunus persica. Studies suggest that it aids in reducing the risk of cancer and improves heart health. So, read on to know more about the fruit and its health benefits.

Nectarines are rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and lutein - three nutrients that offer a lot of advantages to one’s overall health. They strengthen immunity, safeguard the vision, and shield the body from various diseases. They also help in improving skin health.

In addition to that, nectarines are also a powerhouse of fibre. The probiotics present in fibre feed healthy bacteria in the gut, promoting a diverse microbiome that supports digestion and prevents stomach and colon cancer. The potassium in nectarines can aid in controlling blood pressure.

Nectarines are also high in potent antioxidants, which boost immunity and delay the onset of fatal diseases. The lutein present in this fruit can decrease the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataract. A small nectarine contains around 150 micrograms of lutein.

According to a study conducted on mice at Texas A&M University, the fruit caused the most aggressive cancer cells to kill themselves. The research also revealed that the highest levels of cancer-fighting nutrients were found in fruits with the reddest skin.

