Does Neem Benefit Diabetic Patients? What We Know

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world. More than 1.6 million deaths are attributed to diabetes every year, according to WHO. According to The HealthSite, diabetes is a “chronic, metabolic disease characterized by increasing blood glucose or blood sugar levels in the system." The website added that if the disease is left untreated, it can lead to multiple problems in the body and cause damage to our internal and external organs.

Therefore, people need to get regularly checked for diabetes and if detected, one should take necessary precautions. These precautions are mostly dietary, and including lots of herbs can prove to be beneficial. Neem is one such herb that can help bring diabetes under control.

Advertisement

Neem has special importance in Indian households. The medicinal herb has been used as a cure for several health ailments for centuries and every part of it is useful. From inflammation to skin disease, fever and dental disorders, this plant can be used for various conditions. According to the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, Neem can help in reducing and maintaining blood sugar levels. Dr Megha Jain, Clinical nutritionist, BLK Hospital, also agrees and says that along with being a great blood purifier, neem is a good herbal remedy for people suffering from diabetes.

Neem is also rich in Vitamins A and C which are amazing antioxidants. They regulate insulin release and manage blood sugar levels. Calcium present in the plant helps in reducing muscle and joint pains in diabetic patients. It also helps them develop strong bones. Iron deficiency can put you at a greater risk of diabetes and neem is an abundant source of iron. All these properties together make neem a great herb for diabetic patients to add to their diet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here