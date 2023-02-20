Some people are fond of non-veg food but eating it in excess can be harmful. Excessive consumption of non-veg food can cause many health problems. One such problem is high uric acid. Uric acid is defined as a waste product found in the blood. It forms when the body breaks down certain chemicals called purines. A high uric acid level is called hyperuricemia, which can lead to a disease known as gout. People, who eat more non-veg food, may have a higher risk of increasing uric acid levels in their bodies. What is the reason behind this?

Dr Amrendra Pathak from Delhi says, “Uric acid is a waste product, which is produced from our liver and passes through the kidney and urine. There are mainly 3 reasons for increasing uric acid levels. The first major reason is an unhealthy lifestyle. Another reason for increasing uric acid can be kidney or liver problems. The third reason could be excessive consumption of high-purine and non-veg foods. The symptoms of high uric acid are not known in the beginning."

Symptoms of high uric acid levels

- Pain in the body or swollen joints

- Warm sensation in the joints

- Discolored skin around the joints

- Back pain

- Frequent urination

- Unusual smell in the urine, cloudy urine

- Nausea or vomiting

Why do non-veg foods increase uric acid levels?

According to Dr Pathak, the consumption of high-protein and high-purine foods can increase the uric acid level in your body. Non-veg foods such as red meat are high in purines which increase uric acid production in the body. People struggling with uric acid problems should consume pulses in limited quantities. If proper care is taken when it comes to eating and drinking habits, then uric acid can be controlled to a great extent. If the problem of uric acid is detected in the initial stages itself, then the problem could be eradicated within a few weeks.

How to control uric acid levels?

- Avoid eating non-veg foods

- Adopt a healthy lifestyle

- Avoid the consumption of sugary drinks

- Do physical activity and exercise daily

- Get checkups done from time to time

