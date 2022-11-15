Does Your Cat Have Cancer? Signs To Look Out For

Pet parents know better than anyone else how secretive and withdrawn their cats get when they are in pain. Cats are not big fans of sharing or exhibiting their pain and often resort to becoming less engaged with the entire family. This is why serious diseases such as cancer in cats may not come to your attention immediately. It is, therefore, important to look out for telling signs such as changed body weight and eating habits and lumps and sores all over your pet’s body.

Here are six symptoms of cancer that every cat owner must look out for:

Chronic weight loss or weight gain: Cancer cells sap away energy and nutrients quickly. This is why drastic weight loss is often a prominent symptom of cancer. Sometimes, cancer can also cause your cat to gain weight or be bloated, despite their diet being the same or lesser. Loss of appetite: A sudden drop in your cat’s appetite could be a sign of cancer. Even if it is not, it could indicate to other health issues. A visit to the doctor is warranted if your cat is not eating as well as it used to. Lumps and bumps: If you notice any lumps while petting your cat, it could be a sign of cancer. Usually, bumps in the underbelly are easily noticeable. However, you may have to check regularly for lumps in other spots. There is no way to distinguish between a benign and cancerous growth without a proper test, so go to the vet as early as possible. Puking, diarrhoea, and foul breath: In cats, frequent puking and diarrhoea could indicate cancer. Additionally, foul-smelling breath could also indicate to oral or other forms of cancer. Low immunity and difficulty performing basic functions: Cancer affects immunity quite strongly. As a result, scratches on your cat’s body are likely to not heal for long. You cat might also have a hard time breathing, eating or urinating. These signs could hint towards cancer. If you notice bloody discharge from your feline, seek out a vet’s advice. Hiding too often: Cats like good hiding places. However, if your pet is spending more than the regular amount of time trying to hide or staying in places that are hard to reach, it could signal that something is wrong. While this could happen because of reasons other than cancer, such behaviour does warrant a trip to the vet.

