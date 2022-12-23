Home » News » Lifestyle » Does Your Child Eat Mud? Here's What You Must Do

Does Your Child Eat Mud? Here's What You Must Do

To deal with the situation, there are a few specific ways you can adapt.

December 23, 2022

Eating mud not only puts children at risk of bacterial infection

Young children are prone to developing bad habits. Despite their parent’s best efforts, children refuse to give up these habits. Speaking of this, many kids build the habit of eating mud. Eating mud not only puts children at risk of bacterial infection, but it also puts them at risk of developing some serious stomach-related diseases. To deal with the situation, there are specific ways you can adapt.

1. Keep the kids occupied: In their spare time, small children often start eating mud. Assign them some work, which will gradually reduce their mud-eating habit, for they will stay busy.

2. Avoid scolding children: When parents see their children eating mud, they commonly scold them. As a result, children begin eating it in secret. Instead of scolding children, try to explain to them lovingly the risks of eating mud.

3. Use clove: By giving children clove water, you can help them break the habit of eating mud. First, grind 6-7 cloves and then boil the powder in water. Give the children 1 spoon of clove water each day.

4. Feed honey and banana: Adopting this measure may prevent your child from eating mud. For this, mash 1 banana and mix it in honey before offering it to the children.

5. Use celery: Celery can prove to be very beneficial in eradicating the mud-eating habit of your kid. To take advantage of celery, grind it and make powder. Now give the children a little celery powder and lukewarm water. Children will stop eating mud if they try this recipe for one week.

6. Provide a calcium-rich diet: Kids start eating mud because there isn’t enough calcium in their bodies. You can complete the calcium deficiency in your child’s body by seeking a doctor’s consultation on diet.

December 23, 2022
last updated: December 23, 2022, 14:04 IST
