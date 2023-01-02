Does Your Child Find It Difficult To Communicate With You? Here Are Some Reasons Why

Parenting is a tough task and mistakes are usual. But the important thing is to learn from those mistakes and provide your children with the best form of parenting you can by learning every day and trying to understand the process better.

It often happens with families that as the child grows, they grow distant from their parents and the family turns dysfunctional. Innumerable reasons for this may be happening outside the house but some of them can be due to parents’ behaviour towards their children.

While as parents, you may try your best to create a healthy environment for your children to be able to communicate freely with yours, here are some reasons that your children have made distance from you:

Scolding: Do you keep an eye on your children 24/7 and scold them if they do anything differently? This creates a negative environment around the child and makes them scared of telling you their experiences as they expect you would scold them. Their intimidation might be the reason they have stopped talking to you.

Not giving children enough time – When parents start neglecting their kids, they are inherently creating a distance. This is because the child’s enthusiasm starts to dissipate, and they start to think that you are not interested in them anymore. They slowly start shunning you and stop sharing their experiences with you.

Not paying attention to your child’s priorities, likes and dislikes – When you ignore your child’s likes, dislikes and priorities, you make them realise that you don’t listen to them. They stop sharing their thoughts as they know it holds no importance to you and you will eventually force your opinions on them. This can be another reason that they don’t like to communicate.

Not answering children’s questions: Curiosity gets children going. Everything new they do in their early childhood is out of curiosity. If you don’t cater to their curiosity and answer their new questions, then they would eventually stop communicating their curiosity with you as their expectation to get an answer is gone.

