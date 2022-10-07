Does Your Child Suffer From High Cholesterol Levels? Tips on How To Control It

A lot of people are unaware of the fact that not only adults but also kids face the problem of high cholesterol. Parents fail to keep a tab on their children’s diet. Eating junk food once in a while is fine if it’s followed by physical activity. But having unhealthy food on a regular basis can increase the risk of high cholesterol in children. The problem of increased cholesterol levels in kids is rising in recent times across the globe. So, in order to control cholesterol at an early age, parents must make healthy changes in their kid’s lifestyle and eating habits.

Here’s taking a look at ways to control the cholesterol level in children:

1. Cut down on fast food: Children often crave junk food, including chips, pizza, burgers, chocolates, cakes and candies. These food items are quite unhealthy as they contain high amounts of fat and calories, which further increase the risk of high cholesterol in children. As a parent, you can allow your kid to relish his/her favourite fast food dish only once a week.

2. 60 minutes of exercise: Kids should also be encouraged to indulge in exercises or any other form of physical activity regularly to keep themselves fit. According to studies, cholesterol levels can be reduced by exercising for about 60 minutes a day. One can choose any physical activity based on the preference of their kid.

3. Keep away from fatty foods: Children love fried and oily foods. The fat present in fried items is harmful to their health as it can lead to high cholesterol levels. Eating more fatty foods can also increase the risk of liver problems and diabetes. Parents must ensure that they keep their children away from fatty foods such as cheese, butter and ice cream.

