Does Your Face Look Dull Before Age? Follow These Ayurvedic Tips

No one likes a dull or wrinkled face. Sometimes changes start occurring on the face before age. The dullness of skin before age can occur due to many reasons like pollution, sun damage, and an unhealthy diet. If you are worried about lifeless skin, you have come to the right place. Today, we are going to share some ayurvedic tips that will help exfoliate dull skin and make it young in a pinch.

Don’t get facials too often: Many people get facials done again and again to keep the glow intact. But it is not always good for the skin. Because facial muscles contract due to excessive facials. Due to repeated facials, fine lines start appearing on the face, gradually turning into wrinkles. So to keep the skin glowing, do a facial once a month.

Take proper care of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha: To keep your face young and glowing remember to take care of the three qualities of Ayurveda, which are called Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. If there is any imbalance in all three qualities of Ayurveda then it can lead to skin problems. For Vata, keep the skin nourished and dehydrated. While maintaining Pitta, don’t forget to apply sunscreen daily on your face. Apart from this, to maintain Kapha massage the skin with hot oil this will help to bring back your lost glow.

Increase water intake: Water keeps the body hydrated and refreshed, apart from increasing the elasticity of the skin. People, who consume more water, have fewer fine lines, marks, and wrinkles on their faces. So drink a lot of water daily.

Use turmeric: Turmeric is used to boost immunity and reduce cuts and pain. But it is also considered a great remedy to bring back the glow. The curcumin present in turmeric has anti-ageing properties, which fight free radicals and also protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

