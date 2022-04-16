Does Your Multivitamin Have These 7 Ingredients?

Dietary supplements enhance the nutritional content in your body. Many times your body often lacks some of the essential vitamins due to multiple reasons which differ from person to person. In women, menstruation, pregnancy, chronic disorders, hormonal imbalance and other issues can cause nutrition issues to the body. In that case, doctors recommend the consumption of dietary supplements such as calcium tablets, multi-vitamins and iron-folic acid tablets. They are essential to meet the nutritional needs of the body. Every drug company manufactures multi-vitamins with different components. So, if you want to choose the best multivitamins for you, then you should check that they must contain these seven ingredients in them.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most essential vitamins our body needs. It helps in calcium absorption which aids in bone health. One can get Vitamin D from sunlight but due to the current lifestyle conditions such as pollution, global warming and harmful UV rays, not everyone can sit in sun for long. In that case, Vitamin D supplementation is essential.

Magnesium

Magnesium is known to heal the mind. Apart from improving bone health, the nutrient is beneficial to calm the nervous system and provide better sleep. Magnesium supplementation is required as people often do not consume foods rich in magnesium as they are unaware of the benefits of this magical ingredient.

Zinc

Zinc boosts immunity and is proven to be helpful in healing wounds. Apart from this, zinc is also said to convert carbohydrates, fats and sugar into energy.

Calcium

Calcium, undoubtedly, is really important for strong bones and teeth. Calcium also regulates hypertension and diabetes.

Iron

Iron is the major component of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a type of protein that helps in blood thickening and carries oxygen to the lungs. Due to the menstrual cycle, women tend to lose a lot of blood which might create an iron deficiency. It is advisable to start taking iron supplements as adolescents.

Folic Acid

Another important nutrient is folic acid, which is helpful for the foetus development of pregnant women. Apart from this, folic acid also helps in the growth of nails, fighting depression and reducing inflammation in the body.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is known to aid the nervous system and build healthy blood cells. With this, the vitamin also helps in making genetic components, DNA in blood. However, as most the Vitamin B12 rich foods are animal-based, vegetarians often find it difficult to get sufficient B12 vitamins.

