Dolly J: Couture as a Platform Showcases our Cultural Essence to the World in the Form of Fashion

The news of FDCI India Couture Week returning to a physical format after two years, brought joy to couturier Dolly J’s ears. Excited to return this year and experience live shows all over again, Dolly says, “The hustle and bustle surrounding the fashion shows is what excites me the most. From conceptualizing the collections to seeing them on the runway, it is truly a heart-warming process. We are elated to be back to the runway in full swing post the pandemic. We have poured our heart into the collection, and we can’t wait for the world to see it."

This is Dolly’s third season with India Couture Week and truly believes that the platform has been a great support for designers. “India Couture Week has always served as a great platform to showcase the thoughtfully curated collections and we too are thrilled for everyone to view our body of work."

Speaking about the thought that went into creating the collection, Dolly J says, “Paying homage to the artistry behind the creation, the collection translates our brand ethos in the truest sense. The heart and soul that goes into the creation process will be highlighted with the collection titled Meraki.

Just like a butterfly undertakes a period of undisturbed self-possession before it emerges from the cocoon, this collection inspires a tranquillity which is foundational for growth and progress. With golden hues, fluid textures and dramatic cascades spangled with motifs of change, Meraki is a tribute to the period of introspection which lies at the heart of transformation. “Each ensemble speaks the language of the brand. Translating soulfulness, the serene sound of jazz is infused into the collection. The Indo-western collection showcases everything from body sculpted saris to floor gazing gowns," adds Dolly.

As much as we associate couture with luxury, Dolly feels it also represents our rich Indian heritage. “Couture represents the true craftsmanship of our country. Our collection is an extension of the heritage culture. The styles are deeply rooted in craft and that is why couture is a prominent platform to showcase our cultural essence to the world in the form of fashion.

