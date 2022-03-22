Done With Leg Day? Chest Workouts Are Equally Important, Know How

We all admire healthy and attractive bodies. Exercise not only brings appreciation from others but also self-confidence. It is a hard-hitting fact that everyone exercises to get in better shape. But, when was the last time you did a chest exercise? Are you confused? Then definitely you’re not the only one. It is very common to hear fitness freaks talk about a leg workout or a bicep day.

However, chest exercises don’t get the same level of acknowledgement.

The chest muscle contributes to upper body strength. Working on chest muscles made up of pectoralis major and minor (or pecs) does more than simply enhance your physique. Even if you don’t realise our chest muscles are involved in essential functions like lifting, holding, pushing, etc.

Advertisement

Benefits of chest exercise:

Improve posture: The pecs muscle in your upper body plays an important role in maintaining a good posture.

Better Breathing: Similarly to improving posture, it also strengthens and expands the chest muscle attached to your ribs. Hence, it supports you to breathe better. And the Covid-19 pandemic is reason enough for this.

Since chest exercise is useful for both men and women, let’s take a look at some chest exercises that can be performed easily.

Push-ups:

Get down on the floor. Place both your hands slightly and expand your shoulders.

Now, straighten your arms and legs.

Lower your body as much as possible until your chest touches the ground. Make a pause, push yourself back up and repeat. Incline Dumbbell Press:

Sit and lean back on the bench while holding up the dumbbells.

Relax your neck on the bench and keep your feet steady on the ground.

Now, hold the dumbbells straight up over the chest and gradually breathe out.

Then slowly ring the dumbbells lower towards your chest and breathe in. Chest fly:

Lie flat on an incline bench and keep your feet firmly on the floor.

Hold the dumbbells and gently pick them upwards in the air.

Now, breathe in and slowly put down both the dumbbells.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.