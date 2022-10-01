Don’t Forget To Clean Your Makeup Tools To Avoid Skin Infections

Do you spend a good chunk of money on makeup products to make sure they don’t damage your skin? Or are you a regular at facial appointments to keep your skin healthy and glowing? We all are indeed very cautious about what we apply on the skin. But what about the makeup tools? If you don’t take out time to wash your beauty tools, there are high chances of them becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. And whenever you use them for applying makeup, they end up transferring the germs on your face. We don’t have to mention that it may cause a series of skin infections. Hence, cleaning makeup tools is extremely essential.

Worried how to clean the tools without damaging them? We got it covered. Here are some tips to clean the makeup brushes, blenders, as well as styling products -

1. Makeup Brushes

Soak your foundation and concealer makeup brushes in a mix of water and shampoo. Gently swirl the brushes in the solution to remove the product. You can also use a textured glove to clean brushes. Make sure your rinse the brush properly. Do not blow dry your brush, instead leave it on a towel to dry. Clean your eye makeup brushes, especially liner brushes after every use to maintain proper hygiene.

2. Blenders

Beauty blenders are made of sponge and they require a good bubble bath to get rid of the product. Wet the sponge (preferably lukewarm water) and lather it up with a few drops of shampoo. If you leave your sponge to soak the shampoo water for some time, it will even get rid of the glittery makeup.

3. Heating tools

Heat-protectors, styling gels, hair sprays, or even serums may leave residue on your flat irons or curlers. To ensure their effective performance, you need to clean these tools as well. Make sure that your styling tool is turned off, unplugged, and cooled down. Use lukewarm water and gentle soap to clean the residue. You can also use alcohol wipes.

4.Hair brushes

Your hairbrushes and combs may have entangled hair along with product buildup. The first step is to get rid of the entangled hair and then move to the cleaning part. In a container add some lukewarm water and a few drops of shampoo. Put the brushes and comb in this container and leave it to soak. Then take a toothbrush to clean the bristles.

5. Eyelash curlers

Clean your eyelash curler with soap and water after every use to prevent eye infection. Once again, you can use alcohol wipes. It will not only clean the makeup but also the unwanted bacteria and germs.

