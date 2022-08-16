Don’t Ignore These Alarming Symptoms of Skin Cancer

Melanoma develops in the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its colour.

Skin cancer is one of the most common forms among all types of cancer. Symptoms of skin cancer depend upon its types. There are three types of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Basal Cell Carcinoma affects the lower level of epidermis. It appears as the skin patches.

In Squamous cell carcinoma the outermost layer of the skin of epidermis gets affected. It usually happens when the body comes in contact with Ultraviolet rays of the sun. Melanoma is the most serious among all the three. According to Mayoclinic, Melanoma develops in the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its colour. Irregular growth of skin cells could be a sign of melanoma.

According to experts, irregular moles are a common sign of skin cancer. However, skin cancer can also develop as a pimple-like bump on the skin, which is often ignored.

A change in an existing mole or the development of a new pigmented or unusual-looking growth on the skin could be a sign of melanoma, according to MayoClinic. However, melanoma does not always begin as a mole and it can also occur on a normal looking skin.

Doctors suggest that the difference between a pimple or skin cancer is whether or not the bump goes away. A skin care blemish will grow and change its appearance but will never be like a normal pimple. The most ideal step one can take is to consult a dermatologist in such cases.

For easy evaluation doctors suggest an ABCDE test. You can try this out at home.

A stands for asymmetry. Look out for moles that are uneven.

B stands for border. Check for irregular borders on the moles.

C is for colour. In cases of melanoma, the colour of the moles could be white, pink, black, blue or red.

D is for diameter. Moles that are larger than 1/4 inch

E is for evolving. Keep a watch on moles for changes in size, colour or shape over time.

