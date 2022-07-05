Don’t Ignore White Reflex in Your Child's Eye

Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, usually develops in early childhood. Eye health is very important and any abnormality related to eyes, especially among children, should not be ignored. The white reflex in the eyes of your child could be an early symptom of Retinoblastoma.

What is Retinoblastoma?

Retinoblastoma is the most common eye cancer in children. Timely diagnosis and treatment can cure the disease in 95 per cent of the children, according to experts.

If you observe in the children that the eyes are looking in different directions, eye redness or repetitive uncontrolled eye movements then it could be an indication of Retinoblastoma. Poor vision or a white reflex that appears when light shines into the pupil could be other symptoms.

In many cases the condition remains asymptomatic except the white reflex. So, it’s important to consult the eye specialist if you notice any such condition in your children. If detected early, the condition can be cured. However, post recovery regular consultation with your eye specialist will be needed to avoid a recurrence of the cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, if the tumor is not treated then the cells might break away from the main tumor on the retina to other parts of the eye. These tumors block the channels that let the fluids circulate within the eye. This can cause glaucoma, which can lead to pain and loss of vision in the affected eye.

Retinoblastoma, if diagnosed early, can be treated by chemotherapy, laser therapy, radiation therapy or cryotherapy. If it is in the advanced stage, then doctors have to operate and do enucleation or surgery to remove the affected eye.

