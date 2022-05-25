Don't Let Mercury Retrograde Stand in the Way of Finding Your Cosmic Match

If your friends call you the ‘psychic’ of the group ‘coz you look up your horoscope at the slightest, minor inconvenience, then Mercury retrograde must definitely be stressing you out. As this volatile planet starts tripping backwards for three weeks, everyone, from ambitious Aries to emotional Pisces, and all other single earthlings can experience some turbulence in their process of finding a match.

But fret not. Tinder saw the term ‘Zodiac’ increase by 64% in bios globally. Spiritual coach Devina Badhwar shares an insight on how Mercury retrograde will impact the love life of different sun signs. She has also shared some astro-dating tips like how even the most stubborn Taurus sign can harness the power of the planets and find a match.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are assertive and not many things can sike them. They usually look for the rainbows even when everything seems gray, and are also impulsive personalities. This Mercury Retrograde, give in to your intrusive thoughts and open your mind, and hearts to everything. But avoid any beef with your number ones, be it family, friends, or anyone close to you. Let go of your fears and let the universe show you what it has in store for you. Leave it to the right swipe.

The Perfect Match: Scorpio is the BEST soulmate for Aries. They both are governed by the Red queen (or in this case, ruling planet, Mars) and share the same passion, energy, and intimacy when they come together.

Dating Tip: Put your cosmic energies to test by going out with someone IRL. Head over to ‘Date Night’ on Explore and the planets will lead you from there!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurians are headstrong and stubborn but also dependable and social animals. With Uranus in their sign, which was aligned with the last eclipse, this is definitely a time to stir things up. When it comes to dating, Taurians know exactly what they want - but this also means they are super picky. Mercury Retrograde is the time to shed the bull-ish behavior and be spontaneous. Go for that date you were hesitant about, or continue that chat with someone you weren’t initially sure about. By being over cautious you might be throwing away a perfectly good opportunity!

The Perfect Match: Libra is the best match for a Taurus. Not only do they share an intense, passionate, ishq-wala-love type bond with each other, but Taurians know how to comfort a Libra and offer the stability that they desire in a long-term bond.

Dating Tip: Trust your instincts and head over to ‘Free Tonight’ on Tinder Explore and find yourself a mystic match who is down for some spontaneity just like you!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis, outgoing and extroverted, are the ones who make every gathering LIT. To match their fiery, talkative and quick-witted selves, their match must be the opposite so that the sparks can fly. You might feel emotionally pulled back by Mercury Retrograde, which may make you feel a bit slowed-down and off-track, so channelise your inner Sima aunty and choose your dates wisely!

The Perfect Match: Libra and Gemini (talk about self-love) are the perfect match for each other. Being Air signs ensures a strong mental compatibility, which will help you understand each other’s vibe. Librans can also provide the somber-ness needed by Gemini, while a fellow Gemini will match your energy to the T.

Dating Tip: Bring out your dating A-game and witty one-liners to charm your match who may be right there waiting for you in ‘Looking for Love’ .

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Nurturing, sensitive, and compassionate, Cancerians have a good sense of humor and are usually loving and easy going. This period of mercury retrograde may dull your sparkle ✨ and make you feel lazy or less motivated, and may in fact be a good time for some self-care ‍♀️. Be kind to yourself in your search for the right match, as any rejection during this time may have a deeper impact on your loving nature. Put yourself out there, but choose someone who seems kind and reliable.

The Perfect Match: You may find the ‘soulie’ you are looking for in a Pisces! They are emotional, loving, and intense. Like Cancerians, they also have a hard shell safeguarding them from outer repercussions.

Dating Tip: Pamper yourself and find a date for that much-needed spa sesh by heading over to ‘Self Care’.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

They may have an intimidating as their sign, but Leos are loyal, romantic, passionate and fearless, with a tendency to put their needs first before others. Leos give out serious main character energy and love having all eyes on them, which is why this Mercury retrograde, you should give someone else a chance to call the shots. Be flexible and open to suggestions from your date, maybe let them pick the restaurant. It’s possible your emotions may rule over you, so take some quality time out for yourself to recharge before you swipe again.

The Perfect Match: Aries is your perfect match. Their matching ‘main character’ energies and ruling element of fire will make them THE ultimate power couple.

Dating Tip: Set ‘I’m a Leo but I’ll let you take the lead’ as your bio, head on over to ‘Entrepreneurs’ in Tinder Explore to complete your power couple.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are usually practical and quick thinkers, and give some of the best free unsolicited advice you can get. Like most people, you conveniently forget to take your own advice when it comes to matters of the heart. You can also get very picky when it comes to dating, which leaves you being single for a long time. To navigate mercury retrograde, be flexible and throw out that insane checklist in your mind of ‘The One’. Widen your horizons and give matches a chance - you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

The Perfect Match: Cancer is the best partner for a Virgo. A perfect example of opposites attract, their differences complement each other with unconditional love and understanding.

Dating Tip: Don’t let the fear of not finding the ‘Ryan Reynolds’ to your ‘Blake Lively’ stop you - spark up your dating life, get out of your comfort zone, travel and seek an adventure! Check into ‘Wanderlust’ on Explore and who knows, you might just find yourself a travel romance.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

As a Libra, you are friendly, emotional, romantic and a passionate individual who tends to wear your heart on your sleeve. You are also balanced but only when you want to be. During this astrological rollercoaster, you should be extra careful about guarding your heart, and not jump to planning a wedding and thinking of baby names when all your crush has said is ‘hey’. Also, try and avoid conflicts in your relationships during this time.

The Perfect Match: A Libra has high standards and wants someone they can slay at everything with and so your perfect match would be a Leo or Aquarian.

Dating Tip: Don’t just swipe left on every profile; take your time to know someone by heading over to ‘Looking for Friends’ and start a conversation, it may be the best decision you take.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Ah, the mysterious and super secretive ones. Scorpios are creative, bold, and determined personalities who look for a mind that can match their energy and vibe. During this time of mercury retrograde, your emotions will rule, not your common sense. So beware when taking decisions from the heart. If you find yourself glorifying an ex and ignoring the obvious red flags, let us stop you right there. Reflecting on the past is great, but use that insight to enter your next relationship with more openness and clarity.

Perfect match: Virgo can very well understand a Scorpio’s mind. Together, they create a practical and passionate bond - another match that gives us those power couple vibes!

Dating Tip: Scorpios LOVE adventure too, so to find the one who gets your gears running, head over to ‘Thrill Seekers’ and find your bungee jumping partner right there!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians are independent thinkers, risk-takers, and are pretty woke when it comes to emotional intelligence, which helps them form an instant connection. Mercury retrograde may make you feel out of sync, but that is only because of your CEO personality. When getting your swipe game on, remember it’s not all about you. You will have to meet your partner halfway so that both of you feel your needs are being met. It is important to value your date preferences. If you feel yourself getting too emotional, it might be time to take a self-care break.

The Perfect Match: Aries and Leo. Sagittarius needs somebody who is loving and open-minded, but also someone who would give them space.

Dating Tip: If you are a woke Sagittarius looking for a match who believes in the same causes as you, then ‘Social Causes’ is where you will find that bold and opinionated partner.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are ambitious, goal-oriented, and like to work in an organized manner. They are also their partner’s biggest cheerleader. However, during this time of mercury retrograde, there could be some miscommunications and delays, especially on the dating front. Don’t lose hope in case things don’t go your way on a date or you end up getting ghosted. Use this time to manifest your perfect partner and send your intentions out to the universe. The clearer you are about your goals, the quicker it comes to you.

The Perfect Match: Taurus is the best soulmate for a Capricorn. They are loyal and reliable, just what a Capricorn needs.

Dating Tip: Add your ‘Anthem’ to your profile and look for your jam sesh partner on Music Mode!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Self-reliant and independent, Aquarians are calm and sensitive and absolutely clear about what they want. You may see Mercury Retrograde bring about small arguments or misunderstandings with those who you are close to and there also might be some ex-drama emerging from your past - but, behold! Do NOT go the #Benifer route! Use this time to tie up emotional loose ends and walk away from toxic exes once and for all. With your new match, be your boss self and don’t wear your heart on your sleeve.

The Perfect Match: Gemini. Aquarius and Gemini both have a thirst for knowledge and would complement each other’s energies well.

Dating Tip: Find yourself a match who gives you the best reccos for the most binge worthy series and YouTube channels by heading over to ‘Binge Watchers’ on Tinder Explore.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are often called ‘old souls’ by some people. They are emotionally sensitive and easy-going who can adapt to any type of situation. Mercury retrograde will high-key compel you to face any emotional issues you may have been avoiding. Before you start any new partnership, take the time to heal from any emotional wounds and address any fears you may have from past relationships. You never know, the match you are looking for may just be one swipe away!

The Perfect Match: Aquarius. Pisces and Aquarius both value love. They are believers of a long-lasting relationship and work hard to keep it.

Dating Tip: Always be sure you are looking at the real deal by swiping on ‘Photo Verified’ profiles. Verified profiles that have a blue tick is the green flag you need to watch out for.

