Don’t Let Rust Ruin Your Cast Iron Cookware; Here's How You Clean it

Have you failed to maintain your cast iron utensils? Maybe you acquired an old skillet that has seen better days. Cast iron absorbs heat more effectively than other metals, resulting in a crisp, seared texture and improved browning. However, cast iron gets more difficult to clean over time - what formerly washed off effortlessly won’t come off with a wash alone. Your pan will be rusted before you realise it.

But don’t throw out your cast iron utensil simply because of rust. The procedure of cleaning cast iron has been passed down through generations, much like the cookware itself. Here’s a guide to removing rust from cast iron using inexpensive products and ways to save your cookware.

Wash

The first step is to properly clean the utensil. To avoid dampness, quickly dry your pan after washing it. Using napkins or a clean cloth, wipe dry. If there is still some moisture in the pan, set it on the burner on low heat to dry it out. You may also place it in direct sunlight while turning it upside down.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda may also be used to eliminate iron corrosion. First, softly boil two cups of water and add 2 teaspoons of baking soda to it. Add 1 teaspoon lemon juice and stir well. Now, dip an old brush in this solution and rub it over the rusty region for a few minutes. Keep it aside for 20 minutes

After that, use sandpaper to remove the rust from the pot. You will notice that the rust is slowly getting removed. Wash it with water again. After cleaning, re-wipe the utensils and place them in the sun for 20 minutes.

