Don't Say These Three Words to Your Partner During an Intimate Moment

Love is in the air. After all, it’s Valentine’s week. Valentine’s Day is believed to be the most romantic day of the year. On this day, couples try to do something special for each other. And, those who are looking forward to spending quality time with their partners, we have something in store for you. Special advice from love gurus and experts. They have shared some tips that would make your Valentine week an enjoyable one.

According to a report in The Star, relationship experts have advised women to refrain from saying the three words ‘Is it me’ while in an intimate moment with their partner. This can ruin not just the night but also build cracks in the relationship. This mistake should not be made, especially if your companion suffers from erectile dysfunction (ED). Rather than pitying their plight or becoming enraged by their situation, you should be at ease with them so that he doesn’t get uncomfortable like this again in the future. According to the experts, the three words can lead to detrimental mental health for your partner and even cause him to go into depression. It is important to be empathetic to your partner so avoid these three words at any cost.

Advertisement

Erectile dysfunction, or ED, is a common condition that can make sexual activity difficult. It may lead to a loss of intimacy in a marriage or long-term relationship, affecting the mental well-being of both partners. It also affects mental health. When a person has ED, their spouse may feel befuddled, anxious, unattractive, or suspicious that their partner is disloyal. Doctors and health professionals estimate that roughly 52 percent of men will develop ED at some point in their lives. As a result, rather of panicking, it is critical to seek suitable treatment. Erectile dysfunction is not a serious or incurable condition. It can be cured permanently with the appropriate treatment at the right time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.