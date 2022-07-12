Don’t Want Damp Walls During Monsoon? Here are Some Tips and Tricks

Monsoon brings with it brilliant showers, dreamy drizzles and relief from the scorching heat of the summer. But oftentimes, the heat and humidity in the air cause our homes to become the perfect environment for the walls inside to become uncomfortably damp. Not only are damp walls a structural risk in many cases, but they also increase the risk of dangerous fungi and bacteria growing inside your home.

There are plenty of solutions to this ‘damp’ problem. Here are some tips and tricks to reduce the dampness on the walls of your house.

Use a dehumidifier

Perhaps the most straightforward answer to the question of dampness in homes, using a dehumidifier will get rid of excess moisture in your homes. Most modern air conditioners and air purifiers have a dehumidifying mode that reduces the moisture content present in the air inside your home.

Improve ventilation

By ensuring that there is an adequate flow of air from the interior of your home to the exterior, you can ensure that moisture-rich air can flow out before it starts to condense on your wall and starts to cause dampness. You can improve airflow through the use of proper vents, opening an adequate number of windows, and using ceiling or standing fans.

Maintain a proper seal

You can also do the exact opposite of the above advice if you live in an area with extremely high humidity. By sealing up any gaps between windows, walls, doors and other fixtures you can ensure that the air inside your home remains dry and minimal moisture enters inside. Repair your wall and any openings with waterproof sealants to create a more secure environment.

Fix your plumbing

Oftentimes, dampness in your home can also be a result of leaking pipes or plumbing in your home or even within your walls. If only one particular wall or room is regularly becoming damp, then you should ensure that there is no leakage within the water or sewage pipes in your home.

Reduce AC use

Dampness is the result of two factors, excessive moisture which then condenses on cool walls. Ensure that you are not setting the temperature of the AC too low to prevent your walls from being excessively cold.

