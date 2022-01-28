Home » News » Lifestyle » Don't Want to Buy Frozen Peas? Well, Then Store Them at Home Easily

Don't Want to Buy Frozen Peas? Well, Then Store Them at Home Easily

We advise you to buy pencil peas as they are sweeter and their grains are not too ripe.
We advise you to buy pencil peas as they are sweeter and their grains are not too ripe.

Green peas can be stored in two ways.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: January 28, 2022, 11:30 IST

Whether it is paneer ki sabzi or aalo matar, peas are used in these main course dishes regularly in Indian households. And therefore, it’s equally important to store the peas so that their taste and smell remains intact.

Usually, people purchase frozen peas available in the market. Frozen peas are preserved with chemicals but may prove to be harmful to your health. So, today we have some tips for you to store green peas at home for a year. Green peas can be stored in two ways:

>Store green peas without boiling:

Advertisement

We advise you to buy pencil peas as they are sweeter and their grains are not too ripe. Peel the peas as per your requirement and separate the coarse grains of peas with finely small grains. Now, take a teaspoon of mustard oil, pour it on these pea grains and mix it with your hands. By doing this, your peas will remain soft for a long time as mustard oil will not freeze. Now, keep peas in polythene and store these bags in the fridge.

RELATED NEWS

>Boil green peas and store them in the freezer

Peel the green peas and separate the coarse grains and fine grains to store them. Now, wash the peas with water and boil a large amount of water in a vessel. When the water is completely boiled, add these matar grains to the boiling water, boil the grains for 2 minutes and then turn off the stove.

Now, take out the peas, pour cold water into another vessel and put the peas in it. When these peas cool down, take them out of the water and dry them on a thick dry cloth. When the water dries up completely, pack the peas in polythene and keep them in the refrigerator.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: January 28, 2022, 11:29 IST