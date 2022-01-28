Don't Want to Buy Frozen Peas? Well, Then Store Them at Home Easily

Whether it is paneer ki sabzi or aalo matar, peas are used in these main course dishes regularly in Indian households. And therefore, it’s equally important to store the peas so that their taste and smell remains intact.

Usually, people purchase frozen peas available in the market. Frozen peas are preserved with chemicals but may prove to be harmful to your health. So, today we have some tips for you to store green peas at home for a year. Green peas can be stored in two ways:

>Store green peas without boiling:

We advise you to buy pencil peas as they are sweeter and their grains are not too ripe. Peel the peas as per your requirement and separate the coarse grains of peas with finely small grains. Now, take a teaspoon of mustard oil, pour it on these pea grains and mix it with your hands. By doing this, your peas will remain soft for a long time as mustard oil will not freeze. Now, keep peas in polythene and store these bags in the fridge.

>Boil green peas and store them in the freezer

Peel the green peas and separate the coarse grains and fine grains to store them. Now, wash the peas with water and boil a large amount of water in a vessel. When the water is completely boiled, add these matar grains to the boiling water, boil the grains for 2 minutes and then turn off the stove.

Now, take out the peas, pour cold water into another vessel and put the peas in it. When these peas cool down, take them out of the water and dry them on a thick dry cloth. When the water dries up completely, pack the peas in polythene and keep them in the refrigerator.

