Don’t Waste Time! Deepika Padukone Has Spilled Beans About Her Skincare Routine

We all wonder what celebrities do to keep their skin glowing and radiant. We envy that healthy glow, right? So, what do they do? Looks like Deepika Padukone has spilled the beans. Deepika is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood with a forever flawless and glowing skin. In an Instagram post, she revealed her skincare routine to get healthy, and radiant skin. She shared a selfie of her naturally glowing face on Instagram. With her tresses tied in a bun, in the snap, she was decked up in an orange jacket. “Here’s how I prepped my skin," Deepika wrote sharing a step-by-step guide to her skincare in the caption.

Wash your face with cold water. Ice your face [for a quick pick me up]. Pat it dry. Next, Deepika used Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser over her face and neck after activating it in the palm of her hands. She followed it up with Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops [with SPF 40 PA+++].

Deepika channeled her inner love for skincare into a brand. A while ago, she launched her skincare line, 82°E, with the goal of making self-care an “easy, pleasurable, and effective component" of our daily lives.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With Love & Gratitude, Deepika Padukone Co-Founder, 82°E."

Deepika Paduone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The film will be welcomed in theatres on January 25 next year. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. She has also been roped in for Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

