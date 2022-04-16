Don’t Waste Your Day on a Bad Hangover, Prevent it With These Simple Tips

Have you ever regretted drinking due to a bad hangover? Many people might have been through the phase where they party all night and enjoy every bit of it, but the next morning seems to be horrible. Headache, nausea, upset stomach, and dizziness all make you regret your decision of consuming alcohol. It not just spoils your day but makes you feel ill as well. If you often suffer from hangovers and don’t know how to control them, then we have some tips for you.

Eat well before

The alcohol hit hard when it is consumed on an empty stomach. When consumed on an empty stomach, alcohol passes directly to the intestine and gets absorbed easily into the bloodstream. However, when you are full, alcohol takes time to reach your blood which lowers the intensity.

Do not mix multiple drinks

Hangovers are common among those who do mix-drinking. If you are drinking beer first, then whiskey and then, switch to vodka, it gets all mixed up. Another problem with mixing drinks is that it doesn’t let you keep track of how much you have had. Only having a single drink helps you cut down on alcohol consumption preventing you from having a hangover.

Ginger Tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help in soothing the effect of alcohol in the body. Not just this, ginger also combats nausea and vomiting by providing you with warmth and comfort.

Just Sleep

Drinking might create havoc with your goodnight’s sleep but the best way to prevent a hangover is to get a lot of sleep. Instead of waking up in hurry, try to sleep a little more than usual days if you had drinks last night. Sleeping helps your body heal and gives it enough time to repair tissues.

Eat breakfast

People usually feel unpleasant during a hangover and avoid eating anything. However, this is not right. One should have a good nutritional breakfast having fruits, eggs, juice, bread and oats. Eating curbs the side effects of alcohol and provide the nutrition you have lost due to alcohol.

Drink a lot of water

Staying hydrated is the key to avoiding a hangover. When you drink, your body loses hydration which causes you to feel acidic and dizzy. The best way to prevent this is by drinking plenty of water.

