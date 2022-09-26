Do’s And Don’ts to Detoxify Your Body After Festive Season Binge

The Navratri festival has started and our festive celebrations are not complete without delicious food. When the festival season approaches, it is inevitable for most of us to get indulged in excessive eating. And once the high of the celebration abates, the reality sets in with just one look at the mirror where you notice a slight paunch. But, do not worry because the damage is not permanent, and we have it under control for you. All you need to do is detoxify your body from the toxins to reverse the unhealthy effects of overindulging in food.

Here are some of the dos and don’ts that you should consider infusing into your detox regimen to recuperate your old self:

1. The most effective technique to remove all the toxins from your body is by drinking enough water. To keep your body hydrated, you should consume at least two litres of water on a daily basis. Since it is inevitable for individuals to drink more alcohol and eat a variety of oily foods during festivals as compared to usual days, it is advised to drink more water than usual. You can also infuse your water with lemon, mint or cucumber if you want.

2. Ensure to consume lighter meals to put less pressure on your digestive system. Go for plant-based foods instead of heavy foods like red meats as they are harder to digest.

3. Workout to burn the extra calories that you gained during the festivals. For any detoxification programme, exercising is a crucial element. Start with mild exercising instead of killing yourself by pushing your body more than it can handle. However, be consistent.

4. It is a given for people to consume desserts and other sweet dishes during the festivities. Hence, you should refrain from consuming artificial sugar or processed food for at least a week or two post festivals.

5. Inculcate more fibre into your diet as they are deemed to be natural detoxifying agents. Some of the fibre-rich foods that you should include in your diet are carrots, cucumber and sprouts.

