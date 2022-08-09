Do’s & Don'ts: Understand How Hair Colour Works

Have you recently coloured your hair? Hair dyeing works by lifting the protective shield of the hair shaft, its cuticle, before depositing the permanent colour into the hair. Once the cuticle is open, the dye reacts with the inner portion of the hair, the cortex, thereby covering it with colour. Hair colouring has become quite a popular trend. It enhances the style statement for any individual, across different age groups. Now that you know how hair colour works, these do’s and don’ts will help you. Happy grooming!

Do’s:

Invest in ammonia-free products. They are not harsh on the hair that is damaged by recent dyeing.

Use conditioner after every shampoo. Apply leave-in conditioner to seal in the new colour.

Use the right kind of comb/brush. For instance, a round-bristle brush will work better for layers.

Precondition your hair by oiling the lengths for 5 minutes before washing it.

Use cold water only after dyeing. Hot water will fade off the dye quickly.

Trim your hair every 8-10 weeks after dyeing to avoid dryness and split ends as chemicals in the dye make strands dry.

Don’ts:

Do not expose your hair to direct sunlight for long periods. If you have to go out in the sun, use SPF serum designed for hair care.

Give your swimming sessions a miss for a few weeks after freshly dyeing your hair since chlorine strips off the colour from your hair very fast.

Avoid colouring your hair very frequently. Allow a window of at least one month for hair to get accustomed to the previous treatment, before adding another layer of colour to it.

Try not to wash your hair very often initially after colouring your hair. Let the colour settle completely before it is washed off with shampoo.

Steer clear of tools that involve heating your hair. It can be tempting to straighten, curl, or blow-dry your hair to style it after colouring, but the heat will damage the protective layer around the colour, making it look dull and lifeless.

Keep your hair healthy and happy by following the above tips, and you’ll not feel guilty for colouring your hair.

