APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2021: Inspirational Quotes by the Missile Man of India

A P J Abdul Kalam, the missile man of India and former president of India, remains an inspiration for many people across all age groups. His dedication and service towards science and technology was what made him the missile man of the country. Avul Pakir Jainulabidin Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in the small town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He attended school at Schwartz Higher Secondary School. Later, he worked as a scientist and science administrator at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

>On Dr A P J Abdul Kalam birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of his inspirational quotes:

Advertisement

“Small aim is a crime; have great aim."

“Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life."

“Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident."

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the" top of your career."

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended."

Read: APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2021: Missile Man of India’s 10 Major Contributions to the Country

“The bird is powered by its own life and by its motivation."

“You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear."

“Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person."

“Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person."

“Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.