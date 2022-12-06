Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Remembering Dr Babasaheb BR Ambedkar's Contribution to Nation Building

DR BR AMBEDKAR 66TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was one of the greatest social reformers. He shaped India’s progressive social outlook following the transfer of power from the British. Besides campaigning for Indian Independence, Ambedkar fought against the evils of the caste system, helped uplift the Mahars and Dalits who were discriminated against.

On the 66th anniversary of his death, we look back at his key contributions to the nation.

BR Ambedkar’s biggest contribution to India is his fight against untouchability. The seeds were sowed in him during his school years when he was discriminated against for being a Dalit. Ambedkar established the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha at Mumbai in 1924 to help address and ease the difficulties faced by the untouchables and educate them. Ambedkar fought for the rights of Dalits to use the same drinking water source as other upper castes. He campaigned against Hindu Brahmins for the rights of the untouchables to enter inside temples. Ambedkar signed the Poona Pact on September 25, 1932 to provide reservations to the the opressed classes in the legislature. They became known as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He hated the caste system among Hindus and criticised it strongly in his book, Annihilation of Caste. Ambedkar was a jurist. He became the nation’s first Minister of Law and Justice, and helped draft the Constitution of India. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956 and converted about 5 lakh of his supporters to the religion. He died on December 6, that year.

