Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: 7 Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar on his 66th Death Anniversary

DR BR AMBEDKAR 66TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar played a great role in shaping modern India. BR Ambedkar fought all his life against the caste system. Born on April 14, 1891, he became India’s first law and justice minister. It was under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar that the world’s longest-written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly. Ambedkar, who died in 1956, was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

ALSO READ: December 2022 Important Days and Public Holidays: (National and International) Dates List

On his death anniversary, let us look at some lesser-known facts about the Father of the Indian Constitution:

Advertisement

Dr Ambedkar was born in the military cantonment of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, where his father Ramji Sakpal was a Subedar in the British Army. Two years after Ramji Sakpal’s retirement in 1894 the family moved to Satara district of Maharashtra, as Dr Ambedkar’s ancestors belonged to Ambadawe village in present-day Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Dr Ambedkar was well-versed in 9 languages. He pursued an Economics doctorate abroad and was considered the first Indian to get a PhD in the subject from a foreign university. Waiting for a Visa, a 20-page autobiographical note, written by Dr BR Ambedkar is used as a textbook at Columbia University. The book, written in 1935-36, narrates Dr Ambedkar’s encounter with untouchability since his childhood. Dr Amedkar’s statue has been installed alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum. Ambedkar House, located in the posh Primrose Hill area of London, was bought by the Maharashtra government and turned into a museum. In this house, Dr Ambedkar lived during 1921-22 while pursuing his higher education at the London School of Economics. Did you know he had the world’s largest private library? Ambedkar had a huge collection of over 50,000 books in Rajagriha. Dr BR Ambedkar was instrumental in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI was set up in 1935 on the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission. Most of these recommendations were taken from the principals presented by Dr Ambedkar based on his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here