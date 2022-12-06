Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes by Dr Babasaheb BR Ambedkar

DR BR AMBEDKAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar is often referred to as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Born on April 14, 1891, in present-day Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Dr Ambedkar aggressively opposed the caste system and advocated for the rights of the Dalits and the marginalised.
Dr Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who played a key role in shaping India’s democracy post-Independence. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contribution to the country. His ideas continue to be relevant and a guiding light for the country even today.
On his death anniversary today, December 6, here’s a compilation of his inspirational quotations.
- Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.
- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.
- Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.
- Freedom of mind is real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is proof of one’s existence.
- Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.
- Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.
- Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.
- Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion, of compensation. In short, Justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.
- Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent.
- A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be a servant of the society.
