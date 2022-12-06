Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes by Dr Babasaheb BR Ambedkar

DR BR AMBEDKAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar is often referred to as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Born on April 14, 1891, in present-day Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Dr Ambedkar aggressively opposed the caste system and advocated for the rights of the Dalits and the marginalised.

Dr Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who played a key role in shaping India’s democracy post-Independence. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contribution to the country. His ideas continue to be relevant and a guiding light for the country even today.

On his death anniversary today, December 6, here’s a compilation of his inspirational quotations.

Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people. Freedom of mind is real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is proof of one’s existence. Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government. Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men. Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind. Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion, of compensation. In short, Justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity. Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be a servant of the society.

