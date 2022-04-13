Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Greetings and Quotes to Share on Dr Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

DR BR AMBEDKAR JAYANTI 2022: Marking the birth anniversary of India’s first law minister Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Hailed as the father of Indian Constitution, it was under the chairmanship of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar that the world’s longest written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. He vehemently opposed the caste system and strived to eradicate it from the society.

He always stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked to uplift the lives of women, labourers and untouchables. Being an erudite social reformer, economist and influential orator, Dr Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like political science, law and economics.

He envisioned an India where all the citizens are treated as equal under the law and became and campaigned for India’s independence from British rule.

So, in order to remember his work and contribution made towards making a better India, we have brought you some evocative quotes by Dr Ambedkar that you can share this Ambedkar Jayanti.

1. Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

2. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

3. Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

4. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

5. If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

6. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

7. They cannot make history who forget history.

8. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

9. Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

10. A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar.

11. Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.

