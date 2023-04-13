Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts by Babasaheb Ambedkar

DR BR AMBEDKAR JAYANTI 2023: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a phenomenal, celebrated leader, who fought for the rights of the Dalits, other socially backward classes, besides the upliftment of women against discrimination, inequality, injustice. He was a revolutionary figure who became the first law and justice minister of independent India.

April 14 marks Babasaheb’s birth anniversary. The legendary man who was the architect of the ‘Constitution of India’, led an exemplary life that remains an inspiration. His ideologies serve as a guide for every generation.

Let’s revisit some of his quotes on the special occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, and cherish the exceptional statesman’s memories.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspirational Quotes

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity. Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. The Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age. Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people. If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help. We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle. The basic idea underlying religion is to create an atmosphere for the spiritual development of the individual. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society. They cannot make history who forget history. Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence. Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered. Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle. Life should be great rather than long. We are Indians, firstly and lastly.

