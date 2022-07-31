Dramatic Drapes: Unconventional Dupatta Styles to Own This Wedding Season

Give the boring dupattas a stylish makeover this wedding season. From structured lines to flamboyant designs, couturiers Amit Aggarwal, Tarun Tahiliani, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock and Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna who showcased at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 have just the drape for you.

The indo-western drapes come in an array of colours and designs which will leave you spoilt for choice. Be it Amit Aggarwal’s sculpted designs or Tarun Tahiliani’s embroidery technique, these drapes set the perfect mood board for the wedding season.

Amit Aggarwal

Advertisement

Known for creating clothing that is sculpted, Amit Aggarwal’s designs have always aimed at enhancing the elegant form of the body. And when it comes to drapes, the designer is known for his artistic approach to traditional silhouettes. Amit’s new couture collection Pedesis, features structured drapes in unique patterns. This one-sided drape feels like a futuristic approach to your traditional dupatta.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Embellished drapes enhanced with Falguni Shane Peacock signature feathers make for a dramatic wedding look. The designer duo who are known for their edgy statement styles, are redefining the ethnic dupatta with beaded drapes enhanced with feathers in their collection ‘Love Forever’. This style will be a definite hit with those who love to dance.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Advertisement

For Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, their latest collection ‘Fibonacci, was a display of the duo’s dedication to the study of structure in art and architecture. No wonder each drape in the collection celebrated clean lines and divisions. Similarly, this tulle drape enhanced with crystals and paired with a lehenga set makes for a scintillating look dedicated for an Indian sangeet function. The drape falls on one side of the ensemble and exudes royalty and grace.

Tarun Tahiliani

Advertisement

Tarun Tahiliani aces his drape game with this champagne embroidered ensemble. Giving it a vintage look, the tulle dupatta complements the corset bodice highlighted with kundan, cut dana and 3D flowers. Adding drama to the overall look is the tulle placed over the bodice. The drape adds a vintage look to this ensemble which is part of Tarun Tahiliani’s The Painterly Dream collection.

Dolly J

Dramatic cascades spangled with motifs, the drapes in Dolly J’s couture collection Meraki is what every bride needs. The falling shoulder drapes are enhanced with glitter and feathers. A perfect look for a cocktail function or reception, this look is hassle free and exudes flamboyance.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here