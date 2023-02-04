Dreamers Are Achievers – A Celebration of 6 African Women Achievers

New Delhi is all set to play host to Dreamers are Achievers – a celebration of six inspiring women, accompanied by their mentors from Nigeria and South Africa, hailing from small towns and villages in Africa and their journey as role models for all dreamers. The event will be hosted by Indian actress and former Femina Miss India World Sayali Bhagat and Skylark Infra Engineering in association with Africa Union Holdings Limited of the United Arab Emirates.

The inspiring women are the winners of the My Home Town pageant - Zambia, a personality contest by the charity organization My Home Town, which grooms, guides, and promotes promising and talented women and men by providing extensive support, grooming, and guidance. Angela Malenga was the 2nd runner up in Miss My Home Town 2022 pagent. She holds a Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations and is a certified Human Rights Defender, 2020 United Nations Youth Speaker, and 2021 World Summit on Women and Girls speaker. She is also an active volunteer and advocate for albinism rights.

Beauty Katebe was the 1st runner-up in the Miss My Home Town 2022 pageant. She is a government employee and Gender Activist working as a Chief Human Resource Officer in the Ministry of Health. She holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management and has a plethora of accolades to her name. She is also an entrepreneur and football team owner, and founder of a women’s group that advocates for financial literacy. Nalavwe Chinakila is a Real Estate Developer, Community Service Worker, and Entrepreneur with a strong record of community involvement and adult education. She is skilled in helping community members find solutions for housing and healthcare issues. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Adult Education from the University of Zambia.

Doris Couvaras, a small-scale farmer and pageant veteran, is the winner of Miss My Home Town 2022 in the 30-60 category. Doris is also an entrepreneur, utilizing various skills to run her own farming and business ventures. Faith Kachenga Mwila Masongo Is a 24-year-old with a Bachelor of Social Science from Monash University and currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Applied Psychology specializing in Clinical Psychology at UNZA. She was the Miss My Hometown 1st Princess in 2022 and made use of the platform to advocate for mental health services and the importance of feminine hygiene in vulnerable communities. The women will share their stories, interact with community members, and inspire others during an anchored talk show. They will be accompanied by their mentors, Chika IKE - a film director and actress from Nigeria and Pearl.

The four-day event will include an anchored talk show for the women to interact with community members, a fashion show choreographed by Liza Verma featuring outfits designed by Rina Dhaka, an after-party, and photoshoots. On the second day(6th February), the women will also participate in relief and charity work at a local NGO/shelter. The next day, Sayali will take the women on a tour of Delhi to experience India’s culture and history, with additional photoshoots at the city’s picturesque locations. Speaking about the four-day extravaganza, Sayali Bhagat said, “I believe hard work and talent should be the only things that matter, a belief I have developed and embodied throughout my own career. Hence, it brings me great joy and pride to play a role in the journey of these incredible women and the hard work they have put in to get where they are today. I am extremely passionate about helping inspire, support, and guide women from all walks of life in achieving success, and enabling them to receive the accessibility and resources required to make that possible."

