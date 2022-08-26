Dreamy Scottish Villages To Visit On Your Next Trip

While travelling enthusiasts are well aware of the charming beauty of Scotland, this country is dotted with enchanting cities, vibrant villages, striking mountaintops, vast expanses of rugged coasts to the most photo-worthy small towns that welcome tourists like they are their own. Scottish villages Highlands, Aberdeenshire, and the Inner Hebrides are quite famous tourist spots. From gorgeous harbour towns to idyllic coffee spots, there’s something for everyone in these dreamy Scottish villages. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway with your partner or a trip with your friends and family, make sure that you check out these villages the next time you visit Scotland. These picturesque villages will be worth your time and itinerary. Take a look here.

Plockton- The quaint and lovely village of Plockton, Lochalsh, Wester Ross area of the Scottish Highlands is located in a rather sheltered bay of Loch Carron surrounded by hills. It boasts of a stunning seaside setting and a colourful harbour with numerous yachts in the water. If you’re lucky you may even spot a seal in the water!

Portree, Isle Of Skye- According to local lore, Portree is about 200 years old. At the beginning of the 19th century, this area was created as a fishing village by the then Lord MacDonald. Idyllic, rustic, and full of old-world charm, a visit to this village will be incomplete without checking out the churches, cafes, and restaurants. For tourists, fishing trips are highly recommended.

Braemar, Aberdeenshire- This Scottish village turns a shade of red during autumn as the trees here begin to shed their leaves for the onset of winter. If you want to witness this beautiful moment, then you must a trip here in autumn. Tourists can also opt for picnics out in the sun, hike and camping trips, visit local fairs, and much more.

Cromarty, Black Isle- A charming, sea-facing village that is often not a part of mainstream travel lists, Cromarty is perhaps one of the best examples of a carefully preserved 18th-century town in Scotland. Tourists can spend hours looking at the sea with its crisp and changing blue colours, or go boating, hiking, etc.

