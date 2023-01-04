Home » News » Lifestyle » Drinking Coffee May Prevent Type-2 Diabetes In Women, Says Study

Drinking Coffee May Prevent Type-2 Diabetes In Women, Says Study

It is important to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle to keep diabetes at bay.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 16:52 IST

Delhi, India

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of diabetes, which is often termed gestational diabetes.
Pregnant women are at a higher risk of diabetes, which is often termed gestational diabetes.

With changes in lifestyle, splurging on junk food, sitting in one place for long hours, and a lack of physical activity - diabetes has become a common problem. Not only adults but even children are also riddled with diabetes. According to a statistical report by World Health Organization (WHO), over 422 million people suffer from diabetes, out of which approximately 15 lakh people die of the disease or from its long-drawn effects. It is important to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle to keep diabetes at bay.

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of diabetes, which is often termed gestational diabetes. However, now, a new study suggests drinking a substantial amount of coffee might prevent Type 2 diabetes in pregnant women.

Advertisement

As per research, conducted by the National University of Singapore, “Habitual coffee consumption and subsequent risk of type 2 diabetes in individuals with a history of gestational diabetes – a prospective study."

Research on the relationship between coffee consumption and diabetes:

RELATED NEWS

The research was conducted under the direction of Professor Zhang, director of the Global Centre for Asian Women’s Health (GloW), and another professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine).

At least 4,500 white females participated in the research. All of these women had previous histories of gestational diabetes for over 25 years. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, National Institutes of Health (NIH), along with the team of experts at GloW were responsible for monitoring the women.

The research made it evident that women who consumed caffeinated coffee instead of beverages that had added sugar or sweetened ingredients reduced the risk of diabetes by 17% as compared to a cup of sugar-infused coffee. Based on the end results of the research, Professor Zhang asserted that consumption of two to five cups of unsweetened coffee might be helpful in keeping gestational diabetes away. It “could be incorporated into a relatively healthy lifestyle for a certain population," concluded the professor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 04, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 16:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures