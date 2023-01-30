Drive Away Your Monday Blues With Malaika Arora's Favourite Wheel Yoga Session 

Mondays are definitely the worst, it is that time of the week when one detests work and also working out. However, working out is extremely important and if you slip in a 45-minute workout at any given point in the day you will also get the high to finish all your pending work and there is no better way to start a week other than by working out. In case you are looking for some inspiration then head over straight to Malaika Arora’s Instagram profile.

Our favourite ‘chaiya chaiya’ girl recently put up a video on her social media profile which involves a yoga wheel and is definitely worth a shot. Take a look at the video-

The caption on the post mentioned, “Practicing yoga with a wheel can help you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto. It helps open up your heart chakra also known as the Anahata chakra. It allows you to relieve stress and tension from your mind and body. It is a great way to improve flexibility, enhance the range of motion and strengthen the spine."

Malaika is known for championing yoga because of the multiple benefits that the practice has to offer. If you have been following her closely on social media, you would know that she practically never gives her yoga sessions a miss. The best part about all this is the fact that the actress keeps sharing snippets from her sessions so that fans and followers can learn a bit or two from them.

Yoga might seem like an incredibly difficult art to master initially but if you are at it for some time with full-on patience and perseverance then you are going to start falling in love with it. While the gym gives you the perfect rush, yoga is supposed to calm you down and put your mental health at ease.

