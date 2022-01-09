Home » News » Lifestyle » Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's New Portraits Released on Her 40th birthday; See Pics

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's New Portraits Released on Her 40th birthday; See Pics

The Kensington Palace released the three new portraits
The portraits, photographed by Paolo Roversi, will be a permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

January 09, 2022
Updated: January 09, 2022, 13:30 IST

On Saturday, On the occasion of her 40th birthday, The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton paid a heart warming tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and Prince William.

With her new birthday portraits, the Queen in waiting created a social media meltdown.

Kensington Palace released the three new portraits, and captioned it, “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.  This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @nationalportraitgallery, of which The Duchess is Patron."

Th photo is a monochromatic shot of the Duchess in a white gown. She is seen wearing a diamond and pearl drop earrings with a sapphire ring. The precious items are said to be the belongings of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

In another image, the Duchess is seen in an Alexander McQueen gown, said a report by Vogue. The diamond drop earrings worn by the Duchess in the photo belongs to Queen Elizabeth.

