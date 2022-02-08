Durga Ashtami 2022: Date, Significance, History, Snan Muhurat, Rituals, and All You Need to Know

>Durga Ashtami 2022: Ashtami is considered an auspicious day in Hinduism. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and they worship Goddess Durga to seek her divine protection, success, happiness, and peace in their personal and professional lives. Ashtami comes twice in the Hindu calendar, one in Krishna Paksha and the other in Shukla Paksha. The Ashtami that falls during the festival of Chaitra Navratri is called Mahashtami and Durga Ashtami, and it has significant observance for followers of Hinduism. The Durga Ashtami is observed every month during the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha and it is also called the monthly fast of Goddess Durga.

When is Masik Durga Ashtami in February 2022?

In the month of February, the Durga Ashtami will be observed on February 8, 2022, Tuesday.

Tithi Of Masik Durga Ashtami February 2022?

The tithi will begin on February 08, 2022 at 06:15 AM and it will conclude on February 09, 2022 by 08:30 AM.

Rituals Of Masik Durga Ashtami in February 2022?

On this day, to celebrate the festival devotees get up early in the morning and after taking a bath, sprinkle Ganga jal in the house, and the place of worship. It is believed that the Ganga jal purifies the surroundings. After this, put a red cloth on a wooden board and place a statue or picture of Goddess Durga.

Devotees offer dhoop, haldi, chandan, kumkuma, flowers, fruits, paan, supari, coconut with its husk, and bananas to the Goddess. They remember Goddess Durga, chant the Durga Chalisa and conclude the Puja by doing the Aarti.

Durga Ashtami Vrat is observed with complete devotion, mainly in the northern and western regions of the country. In some regions of Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as ‘Bathukamma Panduga’. Though the procedure to observe the fast remains the same, devotees know it by a different name.

