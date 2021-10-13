Durga Puja 2021: Master your Makeup with These Tips This Festive Season

Are you ready for the Durga Puja celebrations? If you have been following a proper skincare routine, there is not much to worry about. Good skincare keeps the face nourished and provides an ideal base for makeup that doesn’t look made up. There are some basics which you should follow every day, like cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. However, during special or festive occasions, you can take the extra step and add primer oil to your skincare routine. The primer oil will give you a dewy finish even after applying makeup. Washing your face with cold water before applying makeup is an incredible beauty hack as it helps to lock your look for long hours. Cold water also acts like a natural toner, which constricts the pores of the skin.

>Here we bring you some makeup tips which you can follow while getting ready for Durga Puja celebrations:

>Eyes — Your eyes should do the talking this Durga Puja. Apply kajal on both, upper and lower, lash lines. To prevent your kajal from smudging, use a matte black powder eye shadow. Inducing a bit of golden would just make the eye makeup attractive. Add generous volumizing mascara to enhance the eye make, two coats would be enough.

>Glowing skin — Women want their skin to look radiant without applying heavy makeup. For the lit-from-within radiance, use a liquid highlighter on the cheeks before applying the foundation. Once, you apply foundation on the highlighter, it gives you a luminosity that is soft and tones down the intense glow.

>Brows — Eyebrows add expression and character to one’s face; hence the aim is to get well-balanced eyebrows. It is not easy to create two eyebrows the same, one can achieve balance and proportion with a little tip. To make your eyebrows look natural, fill in the gaps with a brown powder product. This way, they will look realistic yet impactful.

>Waterproof makeup — Always add waterproof makeup to your kit, especially eyeliner and mascara. You can make your normal mascara water-resistant too. Apply a generous coat of translucent loose powder between the two coats of your regular mascara. Also, to set your makeup, use a loose powder for dry skin and people with oily skins should pick compact.

>Lip shades — For day events, it is suggested to pick soft, nude shades that match with your complexion or enhances it. Amp up your evening look by adding a little punch with a crimson or wine red lip shade.

