Durga Puja 2022: 5 Lip-Smacking Bengali Cuisines You Must Try

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022: As Durga Puja nears, people in Bengal are gearing up for their most-awaited festival of the year. This festival calls for fun, meeting families and hogging of delicacies. There are many delectable meals to enjoy over the holiday season, making it a food lover’s delight.

During Durga Puja, people can be observed savouring delicious Bengali foods. Bengali cuisine will enlighten your tastebuds, from hot Luchi-chholar dal to Basanti pulao-kosha mangsho. The festive seasons add to the uniqueness of this food. If you are planning to spend Durga Puja in Kolkata, here is a list of must-try Bengali foods.

Luchi-Cholar Dal

Luchi-cholar dal is the simplest, yet most flavorful, Bengali meal to taste during Durga Puja. This is one of the most popular Bengali breakfasts to start the day with during the festivities. It is simple on the palate but brimming with flavour. The cholar dal with coconut bits is a culinary delight. Kathi roll

Kolkata’s Kathi rolls are famous throughout the city. These rolls can satiate your hunger pangs between meals and are loaded with luscious chunks of chicken or mutton, crunchy onions, and finished with some street-style ketchup and a dash of bhaja masala. Mutton Biryani

Mutton Biryani is made with a blend of spices along with ‘desi ghee’. It gives a thick and rich flavour and is among the most famous dishes available in Kolkata. The juicy mutton pieces are the icing on the cake for this biryani. Radhaballavi-Aloo dum

The radhaballavi, another popular Bengali breakfast, is laden with mashed dals and spices, and the niramish (vegetarian) aloo dom is out of this world! It almost looks like a luchi, but only a true food lover knows that radhaballavi is not as same as luchi. Basanti pulao-kosha mangsho

Bengal and its people are known for their love for rice. Especially when it’s cooked with aromatic gobindobhog rice, ghee, dried fruits, kosha mangsho. This delicious recipe can serve as an ideal preparation for this festive season.

