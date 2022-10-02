Durga Puja 2022: Here Are The Pubs In Kolkata That You Can Visit On Nabami For A Quick Drink

If you are a true blue Bengali by nature, there is no way that you will want to skip pub-hopping with your friends and closest cousins on Nabami night- you and I both know that it’s nothing but sheer sacrilege. So, if you are still uncertain about which pub to hit with your near and dear ones then you have nothing to worry about because we have curated the finest list for you!

Shisha

Advertisement

For most people growing up in Calcutta around the early 2010s, this was the place that taught them to party. Staying true to its title of ‘iconic’, Shisha has some of the funkiest DJs to play their sets on all of the days of Durga Puja, so be ready to groove the night away. The team relentlessly working behind Shisha said, “Shisha is known for its Pujo line up and events and we have sold out shows every year. We hope to achieve the same this year!"

Club Fenicia

Advertisement

Curated by the extremely talented Chef Basudev Mallick, Club Fenicia is hosting an all-Bengali buffet during the festivities. He said, “We have two dedicated menus on Saptami, Nabami and Shashti, Ashtami respectively. We are looking forward to drawing large friend groups and families. We have a huge spread and we are sure that anyone who dines with us will love the spread and the variety. Pujo has always been a special time for us to showcase the love for locally inspired food and we hope to fulfil."

Advertisement

Hoppipola

Advertisement

Advertisement Hoppipola or Hoppi as most Calcuttans would like to refer to is special to a lot of people for a lot of reasons and this time around they are going to take it a notch higher with some special dishes on all days of the puja. The special list will showcase sizzling grilled bhetki tikka, grilled king prawns, braised bbq pork belly and blue & Beyond among others. Chef Aravinda B Poojari says, “At Hoppipola we always try to plate out food across the various cuisines in the city. This year we have kept the menu short and simple with fish at the forefront for our consumers." Warehouse Café If you are looking for a place that can transport you to a foreign land just with the help of its charming decor then you have got to walk into this picturesque pub. Curated by Chef Shubhodeep Ray, this year’s special menu includes Nuclear Naan, Kosha Mangsho Cigar Roll, Big Bang Pork Chilli and Keema Ghotala Karari Roti. Chef Ray says, “This Pujo being the first year for us, we aim to reflect bright exuberance while the high-spirited crowd dwells in a festive mood enjoying our Warehouse Specials." Talking about the special menu he added, “Diving right into the celebrations, Warehouse Café, Kolkata has a short but weighted menu! It captures the Bengali favourites and ensures the mood is set right for the people to come and enjoy the festivities with good food and a great vibe." The Spirits Chef Sachin Verma has hand-picked some of the most quintessentially Bengali dishes and clubbed them under the Pujo menu this year. A little bite into that tender magsho (mutton) will make you feel warm and happy. Talking about the inspiration behind this year’s special, the Chef said, “We have a menu inspired from the local and homemade Bengali dishes. There is something for the novice and gourmand alike on the menu! We have kept local delicacies on the menu since we know how everyone craves Bengali dishes and snacks or even sweets." Tipsy Tiger In a very short span of time, this place has made a mark on the hearts of the part-goers in the city. The interiors are stunning and the food is great too, can you think of a better combo? Chef Shakeel Akhter says, “They say every first is memorable. Durga Pujo in Kolkata is the first time we get to aboard the Pujo Menu Specials train. We have derived our inspiration from customers who have varied tastes. From the quintessential homemade food to the regular pub grub. We have seen the crowd grow and many repeat customers in the outlet and hoping that they will as usual shower us with love and appreciation of the food."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here