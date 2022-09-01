Dushyant Kumar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts about the Poet

The Indian poet Dushyant Kumar was born in Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh. An established name in Hindi Literature, Kumar’s ghazals were considered among the best ones. He is considered as one of the finest Hindi writers till date. While completing his education from Allahabad University, he closely witnessed several art activities and started developing interest in writing poems, short-plays, essays.

On his birth anniversary today, we revisit some lesser-known facts about his life:

Kumar is mainly known for his Hindi ghazals and became the most recognised poet of his time. He made valuable creations in Hindi literature. He died of a cardiac arrest in Bhopal at younger age of 42. Being a great writer in Hindi and Urdu literature, he dedicated himself to literature his whole life. Born in a Tyagi family of Uttar Pradesh, he completed his MA in Hindi literature from Allahabad University. It was during his college days when he found the passion for writing. With every passing day, his participation in literature festivals increased with a growing graph. He even worked for a Madhya Pradesh-based Newsletter Naye Patte, mainly working over corruption stories across the state. In September 2009, the Indian Department of Posts issued a stamp in honour of Kumar. Dushyant Kumar Smarak Pandulipi Sangrahalaya is a museum that exhibits life and work of different poets and writers. It was started in 1997 from a single room which later on got a government approval for a new building. The song Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai in Indian movie Masaan (2015) was one of the poems written by Kumar. Recently, TVF Aspirants had a famous dialogue written by Kumar, which went on to win hearts of many Civils aspirants. The lines ‘kaise aakash me suraakh nahi ho sakta, ek pathar to tabiyat se uchaalo yaaro’ was loved by all. He was a poet, dramatist, litterateur and translator.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here