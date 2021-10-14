Dussehra 2021: Date, Significance, Important Rituals and Celebrations Across India 

Dussehra festival is round the corner. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. Dussehra 2021 is falling on October 15, Friday. Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and signifies the victory of good over evil as Lord Ram had defeated Lanka king Ravana. People also celebrate this day to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasur.

>Significance of Dussehra

The name Dussehra is derived from Sanskrit words dasha (ten) and hara (defeat). It signifies the victory of Ram over Ravan (the 10-headed demon king). Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashvin month (September-October) of the Hindu calendar. Dussehra also marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival. Dussehra, for many, marks the beginning of preparation for the Diwali festival - when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya - which falls 20 days after Dussehra.

>Celebrations and Rituals

A precursor to Diwali, people celebrate Dussehra with all fanfare and full religious zeal. Hindu devotees in North India organise Ramleela - a theatrical enactment of Lord Ram’s life story - in the days leading to, and on Dussehra. On Dussehra, massive effigies of Ravan, sometimes along with his son Meghand and brother Kumbhkaran, are set ablaze in open grounds.

In West Bengal, people celebrate the occasion as Durga Puja festival to mark the Goddess’s victory over demon Mahishasur. Devotees worship Durga at various theme-based pandals.

In Gujarat, people celebrate the festival through garba - the famous folk dance of the state. Both during Navratri and on Dussehra, people wear colorful clothes and celebrate the festival to the max.

In South India, people bring home idols of Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Married women also visit each other’s houses and exchange gifts like coconut, betel nuts and even money.

>Muhurat time

According to, the Vijay Muhurat time is from 2:02 pm to 2:47 pm, while the Aparahna Puja time will start at 1:16 pm and end at 3:33 pm.

The Dashami Tithi begins at 6:52 pm on October 14 and ends at 6:02 pm on October 15.

