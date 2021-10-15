India, being a country with a rich history and tradition, is a veritable treasure mine of excellent cuisine connected with celebrations. Food is an essential staple of all Indian festivities. Indians communicate their affection via food and sweets from north to south and east to west. Desserts are the centrepiece of each Indian celebration, from the Diwali sweets of laddu, Kaju barfi, and gulab jamun to the Guijiya eaten during Holi to the Modaks at Ganesh Chaturthi to the Rasgulla for Durga Puja and plenty more.

Instead of the elaborate presentation and costly ingredients, here are some quick and easy ways to satiate your sweet tooth this Dussehra.

Kaju Katli

One of the most popular sweets is cashew nut barfi, also known as Kaju Katli. Traditionally, Kaju Katli is prepared by heating sugar syrup to a string consistency and then adding powdered cashews. This approach produces excellent results since the mixture is not overdone and the burfi turns out perfectly.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun, often known as Indian doughnuts, are deep-fried dumplings that are steeped in a sugar syrup flavoured with rose water. Acutely sweet, a single Gulab Jamunwill suffice to fulfil your appetite (unless you have an insatiable sweet tooth, of course).

Rasmalai

Rasmalai can be readily regarded as a royal sweet. An enchantingly fragrant dish of cardamom-infused milk syrup with cottage cheese dumplings. Rasmalai is a West Bengal speciality that is popular across India. In three simple steps, the milk has to be curdled to make chhena or paneer, that is then boiled in sugar syrup, and soaked in thickened milk or Rabri.

Laddoos

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, preparing laddoos is a cakewalk. Depending on the area, these ball-shaped sweets are typically composed of chickpea flour, semolina, or powdered coconut. After cooling, the batter is cooked into a paste and formed into balls.

Moong Dal Halwa

A classic Indian sweet, Moong Dal Halwa is made with soaked moong lentil paste, roasted deep in ghee and sugar, then topped with a garnish of dry fruits. A mouth-watering way to end a meal, it is both tasty and aromatic.

