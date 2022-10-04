Dussehra 2022: 6 Quick Sweets You Can Make At Home

The festival of Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on October 5 this year. Every year, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin Shukla. As per mythological belief, Lord Rama, a devout believer of Durga, the Goddess of War, prayed to her for the first nine days of battle and killed the demon Ravana on the 10th day with a bow that pierced his navel.

From holi sweets of Guijiya, Modaks at Ganesh Chaturthi, and Rasgulla for Durga Puja to the Diwali sweets of laddu, Kaju barfi, and gulab jamun, there’s plenty of everything to mark the occasion.

Desserts are the centrepiece of each Indian celebration. Here are 6 quick and easy sweet Indian dishes that you can prepare at home this Dussehra.

Saffron Shrikhand:

The flavour of cardamom in Shrikhand enhances its taste even more. The Indian sweet dish prepared with the help of curd and sugar is very popular in other states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Basundi:

The Indian sweet is mostly prepared in states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It is sweetened condensed milk made by boiling milk on low heat until the milk is reduced by half.

Kheer:

Rice Kheer is a traditional Indian sweet dish made to celebrate many special occasions. It can be prepared in many ways, be it Sevaiyan Kheer, Makhana Kheer, or Rice Kheer, its taste is amazing.

Singhada Sheera

A delightful preparation of chestnut flour in ghee and sugar is must-have for any celebrations. It is a go-to dish for not only fast observers but also adults and children alike. This tempting dish can be prepared under 30 minutes. One can add flaked almonds and pistachios for garnishing.

Badam-Makhana Kheer

The Kheer prepared from dry fruits will take you on a sweet flavourful ride. It will sufficiently fill your appetite and also provide much-needed nutrition on days you observe fast.

Malpua

Add five stars to your Dussehra celebration with Malpua dipped in desi ghee. To make it, maida, rava, sugar, and milk are used. This sweet dish is made a lot in Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

