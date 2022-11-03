E-Cigarettes As Harmful As Traditional Cigarettes For Your Heart: Report

E-cigarettes have become increasingly popular in recent times. Vaping is widely accepted as one of the safer alternatives to smoking traditional cigarettes around the world. As cigarettes contain both tobacco and nicotine, which make for an addictive substance, e-cigarettes only consist of nicotine. Therefore, a government report asserted that vaping is approximately 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes or any other tobacco products.

However, it does not mean that vaping is risk-free. And, two new studies have recently discovered a link between nicotine and a heightened risk of heart disease. The American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions recently presented a study, the findings of which have been published in Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The new research, conducted by AHA’s Scientific Sessions, found that both smoking and vaping can raise an individual’s heart rate. As reported by The Sun, scientists suggest that traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes put one’s body in “fight or flight mode" within 15 minutes of use. The research also claims that the body responds more actively when one finds themselves stressed or in danger. It causes a spike in heart rate, as well as blood pressure, thus increasing the heart’s need for oxygen and damaging artery walls.

The results of another study, performed by the same researchers, showed that individuals who vape performed worse than non-smokers on treadmill exercise measurements that indicate heart disease risk. According to Professor Matthew Tattersall, the lead author of the study, “Immediately after vaping or smoking, there were worrisome changes in blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability and blood vessel tone."

“These findings suggest worse cardiovascular disease risk factors right after vaping or smoking, and activation of the sympathetic nervous system may play a role in the adverse responses seen immediately after using e-cigarettes and after exercise testing 90 minutes later," shared Tattersall.

Meanwhile, previous data suggested that a growing number of people require treatment for breathing problems due to vaping. Researchers also opine that e-cigarettes can even cause damage to the brain along with the heart.

